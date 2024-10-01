Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Short Interest Up 8.3% in September

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACB opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $320.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

