Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $1,598,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 225.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Avangrid by 3,122.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 161,267 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $37.70.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

