Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. In related news, Senior Officer Julie Lee acquired 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. Also, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,096. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$32.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

