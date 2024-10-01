Barclays Increases Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target to $16.00

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Banc of California Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BANC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.01%.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Banc of California by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Banc of California by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 305,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

