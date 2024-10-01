Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
Beam Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.87.
Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. Analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEEM
About Beam Global
Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Global
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.