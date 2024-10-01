B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $702.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

