Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT Raised to $9.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMEA. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw raised Biomea Fusion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.40.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.47. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). On average, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.