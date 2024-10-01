BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 63.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 6,898.28% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

