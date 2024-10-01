Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BIR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised Birchcliff Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.63.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.11.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of C$146.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.106975 earnings per share for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.