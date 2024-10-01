Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 8.6% in September

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere Stock Performance

Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

