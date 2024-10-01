Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Bluejay Diagnostics stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $42,672.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

