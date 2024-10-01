Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 542,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 18,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $51,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,125.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $252,811. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

