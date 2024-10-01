BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Down 10.5% in September

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 3.1 %

BTSGU stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 91,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $58.20.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $21,425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,985 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,768,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

