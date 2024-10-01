Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $10.33

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

