Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Price Target at $55.22

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several analysts recently commented on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

