Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Price Performance
Shares of CADLF stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $7.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
