Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of CADLF stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $7.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

