Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $35.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after purchasing an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 456.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,759,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 227,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

