Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 1,093,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of CSIOF stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- DraftKings Is the Real MVP of the 2025 NFL Football Season
- What does consumer price index measure?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casio Computer Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.