Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.14.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

CLDX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after acquiring an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after acquiring an additional 380,319 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.