Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $169.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.00.

NYSE CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

