China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of China Merchants Bank stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.35. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 29.97%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

