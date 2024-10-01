Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,107,000 after acquiring an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,909,000 after buying an additional 105,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.