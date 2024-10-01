Comparing Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and The American Energy Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $1.37 billion 2.37 $211.12 million $0.22 50.59 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and The American Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 7 1 0 1.82 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.40%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and The American Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources -1.48% -1.38% -0.53% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock Resources beats The American Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

