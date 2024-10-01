Comparing iHuman (NYSE:IH) and ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA)

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) and ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and ProBility Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iHuman alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 15.12% 16.20% 10.65% ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and ProBility Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $987.94 million 0.12 $25.48 million $0.39 5.90 ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Analyst Ratings

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHuman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iHuman and ProBility Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iHuman beats ProBility Media on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery. It provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. iHuman Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About ProBility Media

(Get Free Report)

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects. It also operates a bookstore in Houston, Texas; and an e-commerce Website, www.browntechnical.org. In addition, the company provides print and electronic codes and standards used by engineers and tradesmen to ensure that they are following the national and local building and industrial codes as they perform their jobs; sells individual print and electronic versions of individual codes and subscriptions to sets of codes, as well as aids and guides that assist engineers and tradesmen; and publishes its own content and resells the content of independent third parties. Further, it produces and distributes online training courses aimed at its target market; provides printed reference materials in addition to e-books, downloadable digital formatting, and mobile applications; and offers HVAC, plumbing, industrial, and residential trade reference materials with online training for product education, certification, and code practices. Additionally, the company offers e-learning courses and weekly training classes for contractors. It serves electrical distributors, including bookstores, trade/vocational schools, universities, retail chains, specialty retailers, and independent hardware stores, as well as small to medium sized business market governmental institutions and private sectors. The company offers its services under the Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing brands. ProBility Media Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.