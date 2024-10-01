CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CEIX traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,003. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CEIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,883,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.