Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Update

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,845. The company has a market capitalization of $900.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after buying an additional 3,644,963 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

