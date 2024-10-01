Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Culp has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.18.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Culp
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Culp stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,038,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000. Culp comprises about 5.7% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned about 8.32% of Culp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
