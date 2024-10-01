DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

