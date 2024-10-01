DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 15,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

