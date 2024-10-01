Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.94.

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $140.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

