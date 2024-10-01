DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in September

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

