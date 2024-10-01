Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Guggenheim

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.09.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,069. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.