East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $108.00 at Barclays

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.73.

EWBC stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

