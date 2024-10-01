Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Update

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, President Quincy Lee Miller sold 12,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $211,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

