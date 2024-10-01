Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,448,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 3,781,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,482.0 days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

Fabege AB (publ) stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Fabege AB has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

