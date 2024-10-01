FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDX. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.74.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $273.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average is $275.80. FedEx has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $4,013,050 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

