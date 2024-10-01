Financial Analysis: Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) versus Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Haoxi Health Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Groupon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 1 0 2 1 2.75 Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 82.34%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $511.89 million 0.76 -$55.41 million ($1.29) -7.58 Haoxi Health Technology $42.57 million 0.12 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Groupon and Haoxi Health Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Haoxi Health Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -7.03% N/A -0.37% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Groupon beats Haoxi Health Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.