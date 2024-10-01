Financial Contrast: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) & Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Western Union has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Union and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 3 7 0 0 1.70 World Acceptance 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. World Acceptance has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 52.53%. Given Western Union’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than World Acceptance.

This table compares Western Union and World Acceptance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.27 billion 0.95 $626.00 million $1.69 7.06 World Acceptance $573.21 million 1.20 $77.35 million $13.26 8.90

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than World Acceptance. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 13.64% 123.71% 7.43% World Acceptance 13.80% 18.69% 7.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.9% of World Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Union beats World Acceptance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

