First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Capital

In other news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

