Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $904,530. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,978,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,580 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $72,808,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Flex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,055,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 157,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

FLEX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Flex has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

