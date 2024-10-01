Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Short Interest Update

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,900 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 681,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 955,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 591,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. The firm has a market cap of $369.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.13. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 232,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 141.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

