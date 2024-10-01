Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $10,665,000. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

GOTU stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.02. Gaotu Techedu has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaotu Techedu last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

