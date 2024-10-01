Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GAINN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 11,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.