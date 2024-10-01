Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Performance
Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
About Global Cord Blood
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.