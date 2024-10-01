Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,300 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GKSGF stock opened at 21.95 on Tuesday. Grenke has a twelve month low of 21.95 and a twelve month high of 21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of 21.95.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

