Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HASI opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.58%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,759,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after purchasing an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.