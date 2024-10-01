Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Hasbro stock opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

