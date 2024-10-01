HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.01 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,119,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

