Head-To-Head Comparison: Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) vs. Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Glencore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Glencore has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glencore $217.83 billion 0.32 $4.28 billion N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.43 $33.29 million $0.75 3.61

This table compares Glencore and Bonterra Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Dividends

Glencore pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bonterra Energy pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Glencore and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glencore N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 12.69% 6.94% 3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glencore and Bonterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glencore 0 0 1 2 3.67 Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Glencore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution. It also operates marketing and distribution of physical commodities sourced from third party producers and company's production to industrial consumers, including the battery, electronic, construction, automotive, steel, energy, and oil industries. In addition, the company provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

