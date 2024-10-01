Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HTLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,965,699.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 243.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 171,319 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 132.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 84,739 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 414,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,057. The company has a market capitalization of $952.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Heartland Express has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.