Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,196,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,965,699.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,702,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 243.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 171,319 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 132.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 84,739 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 414,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,057. The company has a market capitalization of $952.56 million, a PE ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. Heartland Express has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

